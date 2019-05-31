Is anti-smoking bill too restrictive?

People will not be allowed to smoke in cars transporting children and restaurants will no longer be able to reserve space for smokers, and vaping is a health hazard according to a new anti-smoking bill.

JOHANNESBURG - People will not be allowed to smoke in cars transporting children and restaurants will no longer be able to reserve space for smokers, and vaping is a health hazard according to a new anti-smoking Bill.

The bill is meant to control tobacco and prevent its harmful effect but is it a draconian law, and is harm reduction the solution.

Dr Kgosi Letlape, co-founder of Africa Harm Reduction Alliance, who has opposed some of the proposals in the new bill said there needs to be a measure in knowing what the Constitution says and the rights people are entitled to.

“…And just like we’re seeing a change on the dagga scene, where dagga is now becoming legal despite the known harmful effects, people are looking about what the benefits to those that use it. And I think there is a lot of measures that have been done on combustible tobacco that I support that we get to a point where there are still people who are not quitting.

“And we’re saying all the measures that have been taken about combustible tobacco have been measures that have had a positive impact with the rate of smoking coming down and many places have become pleasant for all of us to use. We need to look at the evidence and the signs about alternatives to tobacco.”

While Letlape says he is for tobacco control, those who struggle to quit cannot be left to use harmful combustible tobacco.

Listen the full audio below.