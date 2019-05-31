View all in Latest
High hopes for Africa as free trade agreement comes into effect

When fully operational, the Africa Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) will boost intra-African trade by 60%.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa participating as a panelist in the African Continetal Free Trade Area Business Forum at the AU's 10th extraordinary summit on 20 March 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa participating as a panelist in the African Continetal Free Trade Area Business Forum at the AU's 10th extraordinary summit on 20 March 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Africa Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) came into force on Thursday midnight and now the real work begins.

South Africa was among the continental heavyweights that have ratified it.

It’s hoped Nigeria will join to boost intra-African trade in a market of 1.2 billion people worth $2,5 trillion.

The operational phase of the Africa Free Trade Agreement will be launched at the African Union summit in Niger on 7 July.

Work to be done includes agreeing on arbitration, certificates of origin of goods, tackling corruption and improving infrastructure.

Critics cited the most serious challenges as poor infrastructure and lack of diversity.

When fully operational, the AFTA will boost intra-African trade by 60%.

Currently, only 16% of African trade is between countries of the continent.

