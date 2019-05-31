-
4 arrested for dealing drugs worth R500k in Pretoria
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
High hopes for Africa as free trade agreement comes into effect
When fully operational, the Africa Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) will boost intra-African trade by 60%.
PRETORIA - The Africa Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) came into force on Thursday midnight and now the real work begins.
South Africa was among the continental heavyweights that have ratified it.
It’s hoped Nigeria will join to boost intra-African trade in a market of 1.2 billion people worth $2,5 trillion.
The operational phase of the Africa Free Trade Agreement will be launched at the African Union summit in Niger on 7 July.
Work to be done includes agreeing on arbitration, certificates of origin of goods, tackling corruption and improving infrastructure.
Critics cited the most serious challenges as poor infrastructure and lack of diversity.
When fully operational, the AFTA will boost intra-African trade by 60%.
Currently, only 16% of African trade is between countries of the continent.
