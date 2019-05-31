Henry: Champions League final is anyone's game

The Arsenal and France legend will be at the Kyalami Race Track on Saturday for a viewing event of the final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

JOHANNESBURG - Heineken on Friday revealed the climax to its #unmissable moments campaign, which is transforming the Uefa Champions League final into an unbelievable viewing experience for South African football fans: to be able to share the moment with the legendary Thierry Henry, in the flesh.

The Arsenal and France legend will be at the Kyalami Race Track on Saturday for a viewing event of the final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The campaign has also given 24 die-hard fans a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see the final between the two English sides in Madrid, Spain.

Henry is a member of the prestigious Champions League 100 club, having played in nine tournament matches for AS Monaco FC, 77 times in an Arsenal shirt and 26 times in the colours of FC Barcelona.

During his career, he scored an incredible 50 Uefa Champions League goals (seven for Monaco, 35 as a Gunner, and eight for Barcelona).

Henry is also the all-time leading scorer at Arsenal with 228 goals.

He is also Les Bleus' record goal scorer, amassing and 51 goals in 123 appearances.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Henry said anything can happen in a final.

"A final is a final, you can never call it. You might have an idea of who might win and then it doesn’t happen. Having said that, most of the time in a final it is the favourite that wins. But after what has happened in the Champions League this year, I've learnt not to say anything before the game", he said.

This has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable Champions League seasons in recent history - with Ajax knocking out holders Real Madrid, Liverpool pulling off a dramatic comeback against Barcelona and Spurs scoring three goals in the second half of the semifinal to go through on away goals.

There has been a lot of hype around the final itself, with the players having a three-week break between the end of the league season and the big match.

Something that Henry said would not have suited him.

"I would have preferred to play straight away. Stopping and coming back to play a high-level game, I think you had an idea of what it can do in the Europa League game. It’s not that easy to play at a high level and then stop and then try to perform at that level again," he said.

Henry said the way Ajax played against Madrid was his stand out performance.

"So many moments in this season, but the way Ajax controlled that game against Real Madrid was magnificent. Dusan Tadic was brilliant in that game and I think of he was Brazilian he would have won the Golden Ball on the spot," he said.

The final takes place at 9pm on Saturday.