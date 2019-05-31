Gupta-linked Regiments overcharged Transnet R90m, inquiry told
Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom said Regiments Capital charged Transnet 0.15% to secure a loan worth billions of rands.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry on Friday heard how Gupta-linked Regiments Capital overcharged Transnet R90 million for a service it didn’t need to outsource in the first place.
This was among the submission by corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom at the public hearings in Parktown.
Bloom said Regiments charged Transnet 0.15% to secure a loan worth billions of rands.
“If one compares 0.1% with 0.15%, it doesn’t sound like a big difference, but on a very large amount, it makes a substantial difference. They overcharged by R90 million,” he said.
But Bloom said Regiments should not have been paid for the work in the first place.
“As we determined previously, there was sufficient capacity, knowledge, and skills within the Transnet funding department to perform the required functions. In my opinion, there was no need for Transnet to outsource this function to an external party.”
On Thursday MNS Attorneys' Tshiamo Sedumedi told the state capture commission of inquiry Regiments Capital was unlawfully contracted to Transnet as transaction advisers, then escalated the cost of the deal to over R25 million within two years.
Timeline
-
State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts
-
De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stance
-
State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face value
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan appointment: Magashule warns ANC members against 'speaking their minds'
-
Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chase
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
-
CoCT recovers aluminium, copper cables in Siqalo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.