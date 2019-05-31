Govt urged to implement more stringent measures to curb climate change

Climate activist group 350africa.org described the carbon tax recently signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa as 'inadequate'.

CAPE TOWN - Climate activist group 350africa.org said government should roll-out more stringent measures to curb climate change.



The movement described the carbon tax recently signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa as “inadequate”.

The first phase of the tax starts from 1 June this year until December 2022, with a tax rate of R120 rand per tonne of carbon dioxide.

While it’s aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the group’s Glen-Tyler Davies said the tax amount was too low.

“There’s this very small amount that companies will have to pay per tonne of carbon emissions emitted. That needs to be a lot higher priced so that companies really change their behaviours.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)