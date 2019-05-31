Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent

Pravin Gordhan was reacting to anger from the EFF and others who were opposed to his return to Cabinet after the Public Protector found he acted improperly when approving the early retirement of former Sars executive Ivan Pillay during his time as Finance Minister.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he could not be a constitutional delinquent when he was part of its drafting.

Gordhan was reacting to anger from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and others who were opposed to his return to Cabinet after the Public Protector found he acted improperly when approving the early retirement of former South African Revenue Service executive Ivan Pillay during his time as Finance Minister.

Gordhan is taking the report and its recommendations on review.

It wasn’t clear if President Cyril Ramaphosa would bow to pressure to sideline Gordhan based on the Public Protector’s report.

But he didn’t and Gordhan said all he was concerned about was making state-owned enterprises profitable.

“I was part of drafting the Constitution, so I can’t be a delinquent. But we will continue the fight against state capture and corruption and clean up the state-owned entities and other places as well and get them financially independent.”

He said he will meet the Eskom board to get the process of finding a new CEO under way.

“The task of finding a new CEO belongs to the board. So, we will meet with the board next week to see what processes they’re putting into place.”

Gordhan said he will be taking reports to the state capture commission to clean up corruption.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA