Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
Pravin Gordhan was reacting to anger from the EFF and others who were opposed to his return to Cabinet after the Public Protector found he acted improperly when approving the early retirement of former Sars executive Ivan Pillay during his time as Finance Minister.
PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he could not be a constitutional delinquent when he was part of its drafting.
Gordhan was reacting to anger from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and others who were opposed to his return to Cabinet after the Public Protector found he acted improperly when approving the early retirement of former South African Revenue Service executive Ivan Pillay during his time as Finance Minister.
Gordhan is taking the report and its recommendations on review.
It wasn’t clear if President Cyril Ramaphosa would bow to pressure to sideline Gordhan based on the Public Protector’s report.
"We have a lot of unfinished business"— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 30, 2019
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan says it's an honour to serve the people of SA again. #cabinet2019 KYM pic.twitter.com/9GUoh6njtm
But he didn’t and Gordhan said all he was concerned about was making state-owned enterprises profitable.
“I was part of drafting the Constitution, so I can’t be a delinquent. But we will continue the fight against state capture and corruption and clean up the state-owned entities and other places as well and get them financially independent.”
He said he will meet the Eskom board to get the process of finding a new CEO under way.
“The task of finding a new CEO belongs to the board. So, we will meet with the board next week to see what processes they’re putting into place.”
Gordhan said he will be taking reports to the state capture commission to clean up corruption.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
