Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting

Some senior ANC leaders, including Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni, criticised President Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to hold its national executive committee meeting on Friday, the first since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed his new Cabinet.

Sixty-four ministers and deputies were sworn in at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday and will begin the work of fulfilling the governing party’s promises before and after elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings. He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.

ANC NEC members are expected to meet on Friday ahead of the party’s NEC lekgotla this weekend.

Some senior leaders of the party including Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and NEC member Tony Yengeni criticised Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.

It’s understood some party leaders want to raise the issue at Friday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the NEC lekgotla is expected to discuss the implementation of commitments the party has made and provide guidance to government planning ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

