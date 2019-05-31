Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting
Some senior ANC leaders, including Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni, criticised President Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to hold its national executive committee meeting on Friday, the first since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed his new Cabinet.
Sixty-four ministers and deputies were sworn in at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday and will begin the work of fulfilling the governing party’s promises before and after elections.
ANC NEC members are expected to meet on Friday ahead of the party’s NEC lekgotla this weekend.
Some senior leaders of the party including Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and NEC member Tony Yengeni criticised Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.
It’s understood some party leaders want to raise the issue at Friday’s meeting.
Meanwhile, the NEC lekgotla is expected to discuss the implementation of commitments the party has made and provide guidance to government planning ahead of the State of the Nation Address.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyer
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stance
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.