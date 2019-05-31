Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting

Some senior ANC leaders, including Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni, criticised President Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to hold its national executive committee meeting on Friday, the first since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed his new Cabinet.

Sixty-four ministers and deputies were sworn in at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday and will begin the work of fulfilling the governing party’s promises before and after elections.

ANC NEC members are expected to meet on Friday ahead of the party’s NEC lekgotla this weekend.

Some senior leaders of the party including Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and NEC member Tony Yengeni criticised Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.

It’s understood some party leaders want to raise the issue at Friday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the NEC lekgotla is expected to discuss the implementation of commitments the party has made and provide guidance to government planning ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

