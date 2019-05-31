Gordhan appointment: Magashule warns ANC members against 'speaking their minds'

Pravin Gordhan was reappointed as public enterprises minister despite adverse findings against him by the Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday said senior party leaders who had publicly criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Pravin Gordhan in his Cabinet must not speak their minds about the party’s decisions.

Gordhan was reappointed as public enterprises minister despite adverse findings against him by the Public Protector.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) members met on Friday afternoon in Pretoria ahead of the governing party’s lekgotla this weekend.

Following Ramaphosa’s announcement of his Cabinet, the Economic Freedom Fighters lashed out at him, calling his appointment of Gordhan unconstitutional and a declaration of war.

ANC senior leaders such as Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and NEC member Tony Yengeni spoke against the appointment, agreeing that the president was out of order and that the appointment “makes [a] mockery of our democracy”.

The appointment of Pravin undermines the rule of law and makes mockery of our democracy. This is really out of order! I hope the NEC looks into this matter with urgency — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 29, 2019

Magashule said this behaviour by the party’s leaders would be discussed.

“Sometimes people err because they think they are speaking their minds. Once you belong to an organisation, there is no mind of yours, you must speak the collective positions and objectives of this organisation,” he said.

He said the party wanted all its members to stop talking in many voices.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)