Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolio

Gauteng Premier David Makhurahas confirmed that he has shifted Panyaza Lesufi back to the Education portfolio just days after naming him as the Finance and e-Government MEC.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools.
55 minutes ago

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has adjusted his Cabinet, sending Panyaza Lesufi back to his old portfolio as Education MEC.

After only two days as Finance and e-Goverment MEC, Lesufi is now back as Education MEC after Makhura received feedback from the public and the Education sector asking to make the adjustment.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will take over the Finance portfolio.

Makhura's spokesperson Thabo Masebe: "He felt that he could not ignore the many calls he has received on the matter and accordingly he has now decided to make changes for MEC Panyaza Lesufi will now return to the Education portfolio."

