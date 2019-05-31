Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolio

Gauteng Premier David Makhurahas confirmed that he has shifted Panyaza Lesufi back to the Education portfolio just days after naming him as the Finance and e-Government MEC.

After only two days as Finance and e-Goverment MEC, Lesufi is now back as Education MEC after Makhura received feedback from the public and the Education sector asking to make the adjustment.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will take over the Finance portfolio.

Makhura's spokesperson Thabo Masebe: "He felt that he could not ignore the many calls he has received on the matter and accordingly he has now decided to make changes for MEC Panyaza Lesufi will now return to the Education portfolio."