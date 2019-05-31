View all in Latest
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital

The department launched an investigation after a video went viral showing a 76-year-old woman lying on the hospital floor tied to a bench with cloth.

Martha Marais (76) tied to steel benches lying on the floor at Mamelodi Hospital. Picture: Virginia Keppler/Facebook
Martha Marais (76) tied to steel benches lying on the floor at Mamelodi Hospital. Picture: Virginia Keppler/Facebook
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department is expected to receive a preliminary report on Friday morning into the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse of a pensioner at Mamelodi Hospital.

The department launched an investigation after a video went viral showing a 76-year-old woman lying on the hospital floor tied to a bench with cloth.

Staff who were on duty when Martha Marais was admitted on Tuesday have submitted statements.

The department's Mothomone Pitsi said that the Mamelodi Hospital was taking urgent steps to ensure this incident does not reoccur.

“We run a professional service. When such incidents happen, they are more of an exception rather than a norm. We are taking security measures to ensure all patients are treated in a humane manner."

Newly appointed Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said one of the problems which needed to be addressed was low staff morale.

“If we don’t have a happy staff, then we won’t be able to deal with the patients,” he said.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa welcomed an investigation into the misconduct of staff and called for appropriate action to be taken against those involved.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

