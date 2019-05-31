Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging words

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging words

The competition started on Tuesday with 562-word whizzes from across the nation, US territories and six other countries: the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea.

Co-champions Sohum Sukhatankar (L) of Dallas, Texas, Abhijay Kodali (2nd L) of Flower Mound, Texas, Saketh Sundar (3rd L) of Clarksville, Maryland, and Rishik Gandhasri (R) of San Jose, California, celebrate as confetti drops after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre 31 May 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. Picture: AFP
Co-champions Sohum Sukhatankar (L) of Dallas, Texas, Abhijay Kodali (2nd L) of Flower Mound, Texas, Saketh Sundar (3rd L) of Clarksville, Maryland, and Rishik Gandhasri (R) of San Jose, California, celebrate as confetti drops after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre 31 May 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

OXON HILL, MD - Eight young super spellers beat the dictionary to be crowned co-winners of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in what officials said was a first since the US word contest started in 1925.

After a marathon session stretching into early Friday, the contestants simply could not be separated. Each winner received a $50,000 prize and a trophy - and they coined their own word for their joint success, “octochamps.”

“We’re throwing the dictionary at you, and, so far, you are showing the dictionary who’s boss,” the bee’s pronouncer, Jacques Bailly, told the finalists.

The competition started on Tuesday with 562-word whizzes from across the nation, US territories and six other countries: the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea.

Officials say that while there have been co-champions in the past, there have never been eight.

The final round that started on Thursday night was televised live across the United States.

As the tension mounted, the young scholars worked out the correct order of vowels and consonants in words such as bougainvillaea, a type of climbing plant; aiguillette, braided loops hanging on a military uniform shoulder; and pendeloque, a diamond or gemstone cut in a pear shape.

Late on Thursday, as a handful of remaining children notched up answer after answer, officials announced a rule change: All remaining spellers at the end of Round 20 will win.

“It was a decision made earlier today,” said bee director Paige Kimball, who won the bee in 1981.

An official had told her late on Thursday, looking at the list, “we were running out of words to challenge this group,” she recalled.

Eight remained a little after midnight.

“They have a lot of grit,” said Kimball. “Most of them will tell you they have been working on this for years ... they are just the top of the top, clearly.”

The crowd went wild as each competitor stepped up to the microphone and successfully spelt their word in the final round, cementing their status as a co-champion.

The eight winners have decided to call themselves “octochamps.”

The trophy holders are six boys and two girls hail from six states: Rishik Gandhasri (13) San Francisco; Erin Howard,(14) Birmingham, Alabama; Saketh Sundar (13) Columbia, Maryland;

Shruthika Padhy, 13, Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar (13) Dallas; Abhijay Kodali (12) Dallas; Christopher Serrao (13) Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Rohan Raja (13) Dallas.

“I’m just really in shock that this happened,” Sundar said.

Another winner, Serrao, said, “I think all of us were rooting for each other.”

Kodali, the youngest of the group said, “It feels amazing that I’m here with all these amazing spellers.”

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA