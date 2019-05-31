View all in Latest
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singing

Durban-based Menzi Mngoma wowed social media audiences this week when his passenger, Kim Davey, filmed him hitting the high notes.

Kim Davey and Menzi Mngoma. Picture: Kim Davey/facebook.com
Kim Davey and Menzi Mngoma. Picture: Kim Davey/facebook.com
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Opera on Friday said it was delighted to offer an opera-singing Uber driver the opportunity of his dreams.

Durban-based Menzi Mngoma wowed social media audiences this week when his passenger, Kim Davey, filmed him hitting the high notes.

The 27-year-old musicology student was working as a cab driver. He struggled to score a career in the music field.

However, the Cape Town Opera's Lesley Liddle invited Mngoma for an audition, and said they would be pay for his flights and accommodation.

“I was just over the moon when I heard him on CapeTalk. We thought let’s seize the moment and connect. We really want him to get to Cape Town and hopefully have him in our programmes.”

The clip has since garnered close to a million views.

Posted by Kim Davey on Thursday, 23 May 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

