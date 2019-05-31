-
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singingLifestyle
Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African developmentLocal
Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chaseLocal
Amathole Municipality increases Adelaide water rationing as dam runs dryLocal
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospitalLocal
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioPolitics
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singing
Durban-based Menzi Mngoma wowed social media audiences this week when his passenger, Kim Davey, filmed him hitting the high notes.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Opera on Friday said it was delighted to offer an opera-singing Uber driver the opportunity of his dreams.
Durban-based Menzi Mngoma wowed social media audiences this week when his passenger, Kim Davey, filmed him hitting the high notes.
The 27-year-old musicology student was working as a cab driver. He struggled to score a career in the music field.
However, the Cape Town Opera's Lesley Liddle invited Mngoma for an audition, and said they would be pay for his flights and accommodation.
“I was just over the moon when I heard him on CapeTalk. We thought let’s seize the moment and connect. We really want him to get to Cape Town and hopefully have him in our programmes.”
The clip has since garnered close to a million views.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
