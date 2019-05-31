View all in Latest
District Six Working Committee has faith in new Land Minister resolving claims

Thoko Didiza has been appointed to one of the most important jobs in government.

Thoko Didiza (right) is sworn in as the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister on 30 May 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Thoko Didiza (right) is sworn in as the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister on 30 May 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee is hoping the newly appointed Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister will give their long-running battle for restitution top priority.

Thoko Didiza has been appointed to one of the most important jobs in government.

One of the most challenging cases she's inherited is that of restitution for District Six land claimants.

District Six community leader Shahied Ajam expressed their faith in Didiza.

“Let us spend more time on getting our people back to District Six. The time is now, not 10 years from now. We don’t want empty promises.”

Government admitted it doesn't have the money to redevelop the historic neighbourhood.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

