District Six Working Committee has faith in new Land Minister resolving claims
Thoko Didiza has been appointed to one of the most important jobs in government.
CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee is hoping the newly appointed Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister will give their long-running battle for restitution top priority.
Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza. #Cabinet2019 KM pic.twitter.com/nZHRyBniz7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 30, 2019
One of the most challenging cases she's inherited is that of restitution for District Six land claimants.
District Six community leader Shahied Ajam expressed their faith in Didiza.
“Let us spend more time on getting our people back to District Six. The time is now, not 10 years from now. We don’t want empty promises.”
Government admitted it doesn't have the money to redevelop the historic neighbourhood.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
