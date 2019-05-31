De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stance

Good party leader Patricia de Lille was appointed in a surprise move by President Cyril Ramaphosa and sworn in on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - New Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said being appointed to an African National Congress (ANC)-led government won't compromise her anti-corruption stance.



The Good party leader was appointed in a surprise move by President Cyril Ramaphosa and sworn in on Thursday.



She said she loved South Africa and was ready to serve and encourage more whistleblowers in government.



De Lille said she had to go shopping to get ready for the inauguration as she too was taken by surprise, but she is humbled and ready to serve.

“I'm ready for any challenge. I want our country to succeed and the dreams that we had in 1994 and the reality are not far apart but we all have to work very hard.

De Lille shot to fame when she became a whistleblower on the arms deal that landed former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni in jail.

Her proximity to government could see a collaboration that could see former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case being expedited quicker.

“I think we all have responsibility. We must encourage more people to be whistleblowers and to come up because that's the only way, but I will run a department that will have systems in place that will detect corruption and prevent it.”

De Lille said she wanted the Department of Public Works to know about corruption before it happened.

WATCH: 'I swear I'll be faithful': SA’s new Cabinet ministers sworn in

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)