CoCT recovers aluminium, copper cables in Siqalo

Earlier this week, the city held an operation to disconnect and remove illegal connections in and around the area.

FILE: Copper cables. Picture: SAPS
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it spent more than R500,000 between February and April 2019 to replace and repair street lighting infrastructure in Siqalo informal settlement.

The city acted swiftly to stop electricity thieves and vandals in the area. Earlier this week, the city held an operation to disconnect and remove illegal connections in and around the area.

A total of 78kg of aluminium cable and 88kg of copper were recovered during the operation.

The Phindile Maxiti said: “This is an operation is ongoing. This operation will likely be charged according to the Criminal Amendment Act. This act was enacted to ensure people who vandalise public infrastructure face stiff sentences when convicted.”

