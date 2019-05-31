Child believed trapped in demolished Alex shacks

The Red Ants have destroyed about 80 homes near the Jukskei River following an eviction order.

ALEXANDRA - A five-month-old baby is believed to be trapped in one of the homes that were demolished by the Red Ants in the Alexandra on Friday.

It was still unclear whether the child was still alive at the time of publishing.

Residents of Alexandra whose houses had been demolished because they allegedly occupied the land illegally have accused newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa of ordering authorities to destroy their homes.

A grandmother of a child who was believed to have been trapped inside one of the houses also blamed the president.

“Ramaphosa must bring back our child," screamed the elderly woman.

The police said they were not aware of the incident but would be looking into it.