Child believed trapped in demolished Alex shacks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Child believed trapped in demolished Alex shacks

The Red Ants have destroyed about 80 homes near the Jukskei River following an eviction order.

JMPD officers monitor protests in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
JMPD officers monitor protests in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

ALEXANDRA - A five-month-old baby is believed to be trapped in one of the homes that were demolished by the Red Ants in the Alexandra on Friday.

It was still unclear whether the child was still alive at the time of publishing.

The Red Ants have destroyed about 80 homes near the Jukskei River following an eviction order.

Residents of Alexandra whose houses had been demolished because they allegedly occupied the land illegally have accused newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa of ordering authorities to destroy their homes.

A grandmother of a child who was believed to have been trapped inside one of the houses also blamed the president.

“Ramaphosa must bring back our child," screamed the elderly woman.

The police said they were not aware of the incident but would be looking into it.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA