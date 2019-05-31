Attacks on farmers, farmworkers are attacks on economy - WC Agri MEC

The Western Cape’s MECs for Agriculture and Community Safety said they would request that the necessary resources be allocated towards making rural areas safer at the next provincial rural safety committee meeting.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s MECs for Agriculture and Community Safety have condemned recent attacks on farm owners and truck drivers in rural areas.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz met on Thursday to discuss a plan to end violence in the rural areas.

This follows the recent murder of Bonnievale farmer, Tool Wessels and truck driver Christopher Kgomo at De Doorns.

Attacks on farmers and farmworkers will have a negative impact on the agricultural sector, which contributes towards economic growth and job creation in the province.

In a statement, Meyer said an attack on a farmer or farmworker is an attack on the economy.

Both MECs said they would request that the necessary resources be allocated towards making rural areas safer at the next provincial rural safety committee meeting.

The current provincial rural safety plan will also be reviewed and, where necessary, adjusted to respond to the current challenges facing rural communities.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)