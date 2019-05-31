View all in Latest
At least 80 illegal structures demolished by Red Ants in Alex - JPMD

It is understood residents erected housing structures illegally near the Juskei River following a violent service delivery protests in the township.

A dismantled shack. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
A dismantled shack. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JPMD) said at least 80 illegal structures have been demolished in Alexandra by the Red Ants.

It is understood residents erected housing structures illegally near the Juskei River following violent service delivery protests in the township.

The police and private security are on the scene to monitor the situation.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “At least 80 illegal structures have been demolished during a special operation in Alexandra today. It was done in conjunction with Red Ants security members. Other structures which were half-built were also demolished.”

