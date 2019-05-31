Amathole Municipality increases Adelaide water rationing as dam runs dry

The dam servicing the town of Adelaide is completely dry, resulting in residents only receiving water every alternate day.

CAPE TOWN - The Amathole District Municipality has increased water rationing in Adelaide.

The Amathole District Municipality said the Adelaide dam was completely empty and the neighbouring town, Bedford's at 10%.

Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela said both towns are relying on the Fish River line, but the supply was not sufficient to supply the two towns at the same time.

She said the problem was with the infrastructure and to replace this it would cost close to R20 million.

“To replace that pipe would require a lot of planning, budgeting. We’re talking about R18 million to R20 million. We urge people to use water sparingly due to this limited resource.”

Madikizela said it was in communication with national government about tapping other resources which could cost up to R2 billion. She said the department could possibly budget for this in 2021.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)