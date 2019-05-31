Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chase

-
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singingLifestyle
-
Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African developmentLocal
-
Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chaseLocal
-
Amathole Municipality increases Adelaide water rationing as dam runs dryLocal
-
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospitalLocal
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioPolitics
-
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singingLifestyle
-
Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African developmentLocal
-
Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chaseLocal
-
Amathole Municipality increases Adelaide water rationing as dam runs dryLocal
-
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospitalLocal
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motionPolitics
-
Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meetingPolitics
-
De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stancePolitics
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyerPolitics
Popular Topics
-
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: England’s star power sets them apartOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SAOpinion
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
Popular Topics
-
High hopes for Africa as free trade agreement comes into effectAfrica
-
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabisLocal
-
State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face valueBusiness
-
Relocation costs for Transnet manufacturing facilities hiked from R9m to R300mBusiness
-
Amplats settles strike at Mototolo mineBusiness
-
FirstRand cuts fees as 'war' with new rivals escalatesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging wordsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom would still date Khloe KardashianLifestyle
-
Rise of the Machines: AI beats humans in multiplayer shooterLifestyle
-
Streaming services battle Netflix for Arab audiencesLifestyle
-
R Kelly facing 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
Moby cancels 'all public appearances' following Natalie Portman claimsLifestyle
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Babes Wodumo and her sisterLocal
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inpired EnglandSport
-
New Zealand begin World Cup charge against Sri LankaSport
-
Jaguares coach hits back at Super Rugby axing callsSport
-
Smith, Warner hungry as Australia launch World Cup campaign against AfghanistanSport
-
Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coachSport
-
Tottenham and Liverpool chase biggest win of all to drop loser tag for goodSport
Popular Topics
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inpired EnglandSport
-
New Zealand begin World Cup charge against Sri LankaSport
-
Smith, Warner hungry as Australia launch World Cup campaign against AfghanistanSport
-
South Africa outplayed but not downbeat - Du PlessisSport
-
Amir is fit for Pakistan's opener, says SarfarazSport
-
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very goodSport
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?Politics
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveriesLocal
-
SA's first female rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron on being called 'Mr Ref'Sport
-
Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 CabinetPolitics
-
Human traffic jams clog Mount EverestWorld
-
Soweto residents torch buses, trucks over power cutsLocal
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chase
In their efforts to escape from the police, the hijackers sped through red traffic lights and collided with three other vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - Two alleged hijackers have been shot and killed in Goodwood.
A high-speed chase ensued, as the duo attempted to flee from police on Thursday.
In their efforts to escape from police, the hijackers sped through red traffic lights and collided with three other vehicles.
Seven people, including a child, were injured and transported to a medical facility.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Ipid was investigating the matter.
“Circumstances surrounding an incident that occurred on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood are under investigation. No one has been arrested.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
4 arrested for dealing drugs worth R500k in Pretoriaone hour ago
-
MEC Albert Fritz to meet with SAPS over murderer mistakenly released at court15 hours ago
-
Reward offered for convicted murderer mistakenly released at courtone day ago
-
Frustrated Mzimhlophe residents say they live in fear of violent protestsone day ago
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioone hour ago
-
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi Hospital3 hours ago
-
Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting2 hours ago
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyer4 hours ago
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent5 hours ago
-
Mr President ,why did you remove Panyaza Lesufi from education?16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.