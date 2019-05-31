Alleged hijackers killed in Goodwood after high-speed chase

In their efforts to escape from the police, the hijackers sped through red traffic lights and collided with three other vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - Two alleged hijackers have been shot and killed in Goodwood.

A high-speed chase ensued, as the duo attempted to flee from police on Thursday.

In their efforts to escape from police, the hijackers sped through red traffic lights and collided with three other vehicles.

Seven people, including a child, were injured and transported to a medical facility.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Ipid was investigating the matter.

“Circumstances surrounding an incident that occurred on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood are under investigation. No one has been arrested.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)