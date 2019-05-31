Accused in Thorisho Themane murder case due in court

Thorisho Themane succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by the group three months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven minors and two adults accused of killing Thorisho Themane are expected to return to the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The 28-year-old succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by the group three months ago.

The teenagers are out on R2,000 bail each while the two adults, Chuene Maleka and Alfred Mothapo, were released on R1,000 bail each.