4 arrested for dealing drugs worth R500k in Pretoria

Police confiscated cat, ephedrine and heroine at a house in Heuweloord on Thursday.

Some of the drugs confiscated by police in Heuweloord, Pretoria on 30 May 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been arrested for dealing in drugs worth R500,000 in Pretoria.

Police confiscated cat (methcathinone), ephedrine and heroine at a house in Heuweloord on Thursday.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “Police have made a breakthrough after the intelligence operation led the police to a place in Pretoria where they found four suspects. These suspects were arrested for dealing with drugs.”

