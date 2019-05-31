4 arrested for dealing drugs worth R500k in Pretoria
Police confiscated cat, ephedrine and heroine at a house in Heuweloord on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been arrested for dealing in drugs worth R500,000 in Pretoria.
Police confiscated cat (methcathinone), ephedrine and heroine at a house in Heuweloord on Thursday.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “Police have made a breakthrough after the intelligence operation led the police to a place in Pretoria where they found four suspects. These suspects were arrested for dealing with drugs.”
#sapsGP #SAPS & @TMPDSafety #K9Unit members acted on intell & executed a search warrant at Silver Elke Street, Heuweloord on 30/5. 4 Suspects arrested for dealing in drugs. Drugs incl heroin, CAT & Ephedrine with approximate str value of R500 000 seized MEhttps://t.co/UfXb3PwRyL pic.twitter.com/wUD1PlN83O— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 31, 2019
