36 people killed in Bonteheuwel gang violence since start of 2019

A Zuma story to tell: Former pres invites public to submit stories for bookPolitics
Child believed trapped in demolished Alex shacksLocal
Red Bull CT Circuit road closuresLocal
State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocationBusiness
Trio arrested after allegedly burning down homes in KwaKhanyayoLocal
CoCT recovers aluminium, copper cables in SiqaloLocal
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
South Africans disempowered after elections, says analystPolitics
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioPolitics
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motionPolitics
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: England’s star power sets them apartOpinion
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SAOpinion
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contractsBusiness
High hopes for Africa as free trade agreement comes into effectAfrica
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabisLocal
State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face valueBusiness
Relocation costs for Transnet manufacturing facilities hiked from R9m to R300mBusiness
Amplats settles strike at Mototolo mineBusiness
Jussie Smollett was working on plea deal before 'hoax' charges were droppedLifestyle
Is anti-smoking bill too restrictive?Lifestyle
JK Rowling to release four new 'Harry Potter' booksLifestyle
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singingLifestyle
Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging wordsLifestyle
Lamar Odom would still date Khloe KardashianLifestyle
Rise of the Machines: AI beats humans in multiplayer shooterLifestyle
Streaming services battle Netflix for Arab audiencesLifestyle
R Kelly facing 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
New Zealand begin World Cup charge against Sri LankaSport
Jaguares coach hits back at Super Rugby axing callsSport
Smith, Warner hungry as Australia launch World Cup campaign against AfghanistanSport
Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coachSport
Tottenham and Liverpool chase biggest win of all to drop loser tag for goodSport
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
New Zealand begin World Cup charge against Sri LankaSport
Smith, Warner hungry as Australia launch World Cup campaign against AfghanistanSport
South Africa outplayed but not downbeat - Du PlessisSport
Amir is fit for Pakistan's opener, says SarfarazSport
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very goodSport
36 people killed in Bonteheuwel gang violence since start of 2019
On Friday morning, a 24-year-old man was shot dead and an 18-year-old survived with a gunshot wound.
CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said a gang-related shooting on Friday morning brought to 36 the number of people killed in the community since the start of 2019.
The incident was reported in Chestnut Street in the early hours of the morning.
A 24-year-old man was shot dead and an 18-year-old survived with a gunshot wound.
Police said no arrests had been made.
McKenzie has reiterated his plea to the police ministry to build a police station in the gang-ridden area of Bonteheuwel.
“This is an unprecedented and unacceptable number and we’ve had no visible policing, no increased policing resources in the area. Something that myself and this community have been fighting for relentlessly,” he said.
