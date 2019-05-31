36 people killed in Bonteheuwel gang violence since start of 2019

On Friday morning, a 24-year-old man was shot dead and an 18-year-old survived with a gunshot wound.

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said a gang-related shooting on Friday morning brought to 36 the number of people killed in the community since the start of 2019.

The incident was reported in Chestnut Street in the early hours of the morning.

A 24-year-old man was shot dead and an 18-year-old survived with a gunshot wound.

Police said no arrests had been made.

McKenzie has reiterated his plea to the police ministry to build a police station in the gang-ridden area of Bonteheuwel.

“This is an unprecedented and unacceptable number and we’ve had no visible policing, no increased policing resources in the area. Something that myself and this community have been fighting for relentlessly,” he said.