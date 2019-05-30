Yes, you heard right. Thierry Henry is in SA - and you could meet him

Heineken on Thursday revealed the climax to its unmissable moments campaign.

Football legend Thierry Henry has arrived in South Africa to share the experience of the Uefa Champions League with South African fans.

Heineken on Thursday revealed the climax to its #unmissable moments campaign - its 10th #unmissable moment - which is transforming the European football tournament final into an unbelievable viewing experience on Saturday, 1 June 2019 at Kyalami Race Track for South African football fans. They will be able to share the moment with the legendary Henry, in the flesh.

The campaign has also given 24 die-hard fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of a trip to Madrid, Spain to be at the final between legendary teams, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Henry is one of the most successful strikers in football history, having won almost trophy on offer. Best known for his time at Arsenal, Henry was part of the Gunners' historic "Invincibles" that went the entire 2003-04 season unbeaten.

There are still tickets to be won to join Henry for an unmissable viewing experience in Johannesburg, so look out for announcements on the various Heineken social media platforms.

The 41-year-old Henry spent eight years at the London club, and under Arsene Wenger became the all-time leading scorer at the club with 228 goals.

The French legend also won two FA Cups and was instrumental in getting Arsenal to the 2006 Champions League final where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

In 2007, Henry made the switch to the Catalan giants and, amazingly enough, went on to even greater heights.

Two years after signing with the La Liga team, Henry was part of the club’s historic treble-winning side that won the the league title, Copa Del Rey and Champions League.

His success was not limited to club football though, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Uefa Euro 2000 and 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

He is also Les Bleus record goalscorer amassing and 51 goals in 123 appearances.

Henry has since made the move into management, with stints at Monaco and as assistant coach to the Belgium national team.