WC govt hopes De Lille's Cabinet appointment will work in their favour
With Patricia de Lille in the national Cabinet mix, the Western Cape government is hoping for access to more land.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde believes Patricia de Lille's appointment as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure bodes well for their hopes of accessing more land.
But he thinks President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointments of Fikile Mbalula for Transport and Bheki Cele for Police will be detrimental.
Key promises in the DA's election campaign was a provincially managed rail network and police service.
Winde is hoping new Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille will help the province be making land available for housing.
"Aunty Pat, let's meet because now's the chance to do exactly what you've been calling for for years and years. Now's the time to transfer that land to the City of Cape Town and the province."
However, Winde believes delivering a provincially managed rail network and police service has not become any easier with the appointments of Bheki Cele and Fikile Mbalula.
Winde has already had several clashes with Cele and it won't be an easy ride with Mbalula either.
"He and I have had a big fight in the last while. Personally, I'm prepared to say 'well listen, minister, let's start again' throw a bit of a white flag out because, at the end of the day, we've got to do whatever's necessary to get a safer environment."
The premier has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa on trimming down his Cabinet.
