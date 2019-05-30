WC ANC set to introduce shadow Cabinet
The party is appointing several members to watch over the workings of specific departments.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) will introduce its Western Cape shadow Cabinet on Thursday.
The members will serve as watchdogs over provincial departments.
The ANC Western Cape is keeping to its promise of being an effective opposition. The party is appointing several members to watch over the workings of specific departments.
The party could also fill the position of chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
The DA has offered the position to the ANC.
ANC caucus leader Cameron Dugmore said: “Our approach is that any proposal in this regard or any other proposal will be evaluated in terms of what we have set for ourselves as an opposition in the province.”
Dugmore said the matter had to be discussed with the caucus and the ANC’s provincial executive committee.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
De Lille: When the president called, I didn’t know what was waiting for me
-
Ramaphosa's new Cabinet
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
-
Why retaining Gordhan, Mboweni key to rooting out rot at SOEs
-
Dlamini, Masutha don't make cut, Radebe ends run as longest-serving minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.