WC ANC set to introduce shadow Cabinet

The party is appointing several members to watch over the workings of specific departments.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) will introduce its Western Cape shadow Cabinet on Thursday.

The members will serve as watchdogs over provincial departments.

The ANC Western Cape is keeping to its promise of being an effective opposition. The party is appointing several members to watch over the workings of specific departments.

The party could also fill the position of chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

The DA has offered the position to the ANC.

ANC caucus leader Cameron Dugmore said: “Our approach is that any proposal in this regard or any other proposal will be evaluated in terms of what we have set for ourselves as an opposition in the province.”

Dugmore said the matter had to be discussed with the caucus and the ANC’s provincial executive committee.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)