Unlawfully contracted Regiments inflated Transnet deal, Zondo inquiry told
This was among the submissions made by MNS Attorneys' Tshiamo Sedumedi, whose firm investigated several multi-billion rand contracts.
JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was unlawfully contracted to Transnet as transaction advisers, then escalated the cost of the deal to over R25 million within two years.
This was among the submissions made by MNS Attorneys' Tshiamo Sedumedi, whose firm investigated several multi-billion rand contracts.
Sedumedi explained how consultancy firm McKinsey was contracted in a transaction advisory role but unlawfully ceded the contract to Regiments Capital.
He said that in 2013, Transnet and McKinsey entered into an agreement through a letter of intent but this agreement lapsed in November of that year.
More in Business
-
McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry told
-
Transnet's penalties in locomotive deal were unlawful, Zondo inquiry told
-
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows
-
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion
-
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contracts
-
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.