Relocation costs for Transnet manufacturing facilities hiked from R9m to R300m
MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry's public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how the quoted cost of relocating train manufacturing facilities from Johannesburg to Durban grew from R9 million to more than R300 million.
MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu made the submission at the public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.
Mnyandu presented the findings of the investigation into the relocation of train facilities.
He said that in 2014, China North Rail submitted a memo to Transnet saying the relocation to Durban would cost about R9 million.
But that figure changed 11 months later.
"A proposal was submitted by CNR which estimated that the cost to be approximately R100 million for relocation. However, in the same document, chair, it also reflects at the end of it [the report] an estimate for R318 million."
