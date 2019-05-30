Springs police declare Etwatwa off-ramp high-risk crime area
Last week, a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were murdered in an attack by at least three gunmen near a bridge above the N12.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in Springs on the East Rand have declared the N12 Etwatwa off-ramp a high-risk crime area following a spate of murders, hijackings and robberies.
It's understood the bakkie they were travelling in ran out of diesel and two other passengers left to look for help.
When they returned, they discovered the pair had been shot.
The Springs police station's Johannes Ramphora has urged road users not to stop in the area.
“We’d like to warn the community or any person to be vigilant and be aware of suspicious guys who might be heavily armed who target people around the area to rob them and take their belongings,” added Ramphora.
He said members of the public should contact police immediately if they notice suspicious activity in the area.
