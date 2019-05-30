Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet

JOHANNESBURG – Some African National Congress (ANC) senior leaders have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet, accusing him of violating the Constitution by appointing Pravin Gordhan as a minister.

Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet on Wednesday night, which was a tough balancing act.

While the ANC has welcomed Ramaphosa’s new executive, some part members are not happy with his choices.

Ramaphosa had to walk a tight rope.

He had to appease South Africans, the ANC’s alliance partners and factions in the party.

While the ANCWL’s president Bathabile Dlamini didn’t make the cut, other senior party leaders sympathetic to former President Jacob Zuma like David Mahlobo and former Congress of South African Trade Unions president Sdumo Dlamini have been included.

From the South African Communist Party, the president has retained Thulas Nxesi, Blade Nzimande, Buti Manamela and Ebrahim Patel.

The people who helped Ramaphosa ascend to power also got rewarded, including Zizi Kodwa, Senzo Mchunu and Ronald Lamola.

But some senior members of the ANC are not impressed with some of the president’s choices.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted last night that Ramaphosa’s appointment of Gordhan whom the Public Protector found had violated the Constitution, undermines the rule of law and “makes a mockery of our democracy”.

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni agreed with Masina; responding to his tweet with “absolutely”.

