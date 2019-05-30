Security committee established for Nations Cup, says CAF president
At least 12 people were injured when an explosion hit a bus carrying mostly South African tourists in Cairo 10 days ago.
DURBAN – Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad said a special committee has been set up to deal with security concerns at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.
At least 12 people were injured when an explosion hit a bus carrying mostly South African tourists in Cairo 10 days ago. The rudimentary device containing nails and pieces of metal detonated on the perimeter of the Grand Egyptian Museum.
Egypt’s Interior Ministry said recently that militant group Hasm were planning a series of attacks in the country to create an “atmosphere of chaos”.
The Nations Cup will feature 24 teams from around the continent to play at venues in Cairo, Alexandria, Ismailia and Suez from 21 June -19 July.
“Security is a big problem in the world, not only in Egypt. No country can be sure that nothing will happen. It is very sad to feel like that,” Ahmad, on a two-day visit to South Africa, told reporters on Wednesday.
“The Egyptian government and CAF have for the first time implemented a security committee and they will continue to work together to try and make sure that nothing will happen.”
A Reuters investigation last month found that Egyptian security forces had shot dead hundreds of suspected militants in what the Interior Ministry said were gunbattles, but which bereaved families said were extrajudicial killings.
At the Nations Cup in 2010, three people were killed as the Togo team bus was attacked by militants as they travelled to the tournament in Angola, including assistant coach Amelete Abalo.
Togo withdrew from the tournament, which led to a CAF ban for the next two editions, though that was later quashed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Popular in Sport
-
Yes, you heard right. Thierry Henry is in SA - and you could meet him
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South Africa
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup opener against England
-
Nike learned from their pregnancy mistake, says Williams
-
SA's first female rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron on being called 'Mr Ref'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.