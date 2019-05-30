Satawu puts planned port strike on hold for now

The union was challenging the salary disparity between white and black workers.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has put its plans to go on strike at Transnet on Thursday morning on hold for now.

The strike was intended to disrupt port operations.

Transnet approached the Labour Court on Wednesday to interdict the strike until September.

Judgment was reserved while the court urged the company and Transnet to resolve their differences.

The union's Zanele Sabela said workers could not go on strike until the court delivered judgment.

“The reason why Transnet has to resolve this issue is that it doesn’t look good for such a big SOE to be implementing apartheid pay scale. If we went on strike, it would have dire circumstances. They need to be paying their staff fairly.”