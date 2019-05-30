Reward offered for convicted murderer mistakenly released at court

Phelo Mtala has been on the run ever since he was mistakenly released from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court last week.

CAPE TOWN - Police have offered a reward in for information that could lead to the rearrest of a convicted triple-murderer.

Phelo Mtala has been on the run ever since he was mistakenly released from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court last week.

But Mtala managed to fool court officials when he posed as another accused who was actually to be released.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Phelo Mtala was meant to return to Pollsmoor and he was meant to appear in the High Court for another murder he was convicted for. He placed his fingerprints on the sheet of the man who was meant to be released.”

Anyone who knows his whereabouts can call Crime Stop at 0860 010111 or SAPS Nyanga at 021 380 3304 /6000.