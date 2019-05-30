Retaining Gordhan, Mboweni key to rooting out rot at SOEs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reorganised his economic ministries, keeping Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at Finance, while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to continue his clean-up of state-owned enterprises.

As the country waited for the Cabinet announcement, political uncertainty helped push the rand to a seven-month low, but it recovered soon after Ramaphosa unveiled his new, somewhat slimmer executive on Tuesday night.

Retaining Mboweni in Finance and Gordhan at Public Enterprises are key to rooting out the rot at state-owned enterprises and overhauling Eskom.

Markets will welcome the retention of Mboweni as Finance Minister and Gordhan at Public Enterprises, despite his running battle with the Public Protector. It also signals that the job of revamping debt-ridden Eskom won’t be derailed, for now.

Cosatu was bitterly opposed to Mboweni, but Ramaphosa seems to have won this round. David Masondo, head of the ANC’s political school, replaces Mondli Gungubele as Mboweni’s deputy. Former Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle will deputise Gordhan.

With unemployment now at crisis levels, South Africa will, for the first time, have a minister in Thulas Nxesi who is responsible not just for labour but also employment.

Ebrahim Patel will run Trade and Industry and Economic Development, while Gwede Mantashe stays in charge of Mineral Resources, which is to be merged with Energy.

Small Business Development goes to relative unknown, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a former Limpopo ANC spokeswoman.

