Retaining Gordhan, Mboweni key to rooting out rot at SOEs

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Retaining Gordhan, Mboweni key to rooting out rot at SOEs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reorganised his economic ministries, keeping Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at Finance, while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to continue his clean-up of state-owned enterprises.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reorganised his economic ministries, keeping Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at Finance, while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to continue his clean-up of state-owned enterprises.

As the country waited for the Cabinet announcement, political uncertainty helped push the rand to a seven-month low, but it recovered soon after Ramaphosa unveiled his new, somewhat slimmer executive on Tuesday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings. He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.

Retaining Mboweni in Finance and Gordhan at Public Enterprises are key to rooting out the rot at state-owned enterprises and overhauling Eskom.

Markets will welcome the retention of Mboweni as Finance Minister and Gordhan at Public Enterprises, despite his running battle with the Public Protector. It also signals that the job of revamping debt-ridden Eskom won’t be derailed, for now.

Cosatu was bitterly opposed to Mboweni, but Ramaphosa seems to have won this round. David Masondo, head of the ANC’s political school, replaces Mondli Gungubele as Mboweni’s deputy. Former Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle will deputise Gordhan.

With unemployment now at crisis levels, South Africa will, for the first time, have a minister in Thulas Nxesi who is responsible not just for labour but also employment.

Ebrahim Patel will run Trade and Industry and Economic Development, while Gwede Mantashe stays in charge of Mineral Resources, which is to be merged with Energy.

Small Business Development goes to relative unknown, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a former Limpopo ANC spokeswoman.

WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA