Rand steady, markets digest Cabinet news
Ramaphosa announced his smaller Cabinet late on Wednesday, following on from a pre-election pledge to reform and revive an ailing economy and attract foreign investors.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand steadied in early trade on Thursday, as markets digested President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new, leaner Cabinet that retained familiar faces in key positions including Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.
At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at R14.6650 per dollar, not far off its New York close of R14.600 on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa announced his smaller Cabinet late on Wednesday, following on from a pre-election pledge to reform and revive an ailing economy and attract foreign investors.
In addition to retaining Mboweni, Ramaphosa kept on Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister. The ministry oversees state-owned companies including Eskom. He also retained David Mabuza as deputy president.
“What transpired was overwhelmingly positive and if there is follow through, and that is a big if, then we can expect an improvement in the country’s economic and other fortunes down the line,” analysts at NKC African Economics said in a note.
“There were far more positive points than negative, and given the tightrope Mr Ramaphosa had to walk, we got the best he could give under prevailing conditions.”
Data scheduled for release on Thursday include April producer price inflation and Treasury’s monthly budget balance numbers.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 5.5 basis points to 8.43%.
More in Business
-
Amplats settles strike at Mototolo mine
-
FirstRand cuts fees as 'war' with new rivals escalates
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet OEM deals in spotlight at Zondo Commission
-
Business welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement
-
Ramaphosa hopes economic cluster revamp boosts struggling economy
-
Unlawfully contracted Regiments inflated Transnet deal, Zondo inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.