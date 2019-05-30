Ramaphosa should be commended for reducing Cabinet - analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth administration has been welcomed on many fronts, with some analysts commending him for a diverse Cabinet.

Ramaphosa has reconfigured his Cabinet and downscaled it from 36 to 28 ministers and combined ministries.

Ahead of the announcement Ramaphosa last week said he would appoint an executive that would be welcomed by the public.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said that Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet inspires confidence, especially his promise to monitor the performance of the new appointments.

Fikeni said the president should be commended for reducing his Cabinet.

“More important is the reduction of the Cabinet positions. It may not be as drastic as we might have thought but at least it’s still significant.

“And also more important is the president’s promise that you will have performance agreements and if people are not performing, action will be taken.”

Ramaphosa has thanked outgoing members of the executive saying they would be given suitable responsibilities where they will be able to continue serving the country.

