Ramaphosa: Overhauling of administration only just begun

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone some way in making good on his promise of a leaner Cabinet.

He’s named 28 ministers, eight fewer than the 36 he inherited from his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

He's also appointed 33 deputy ministers, just three fewer than there were.

While deputy ministers form part of the executive, they aren’t Cabinet members.

There were expectations that Ramaphosa would cut much deeper.

On Tuesday night, he made it clear that overhauling his administration was a process that’s only just begun.

Ramaphosa has trimmed some of the fat from the bloated Cabinet of Jacob Zuma’s tenure, but he clearly faced fierce lobbying for deputy ministers. That speaks to the factions in his party and the tightrope he’s had to walk.

Ramaphosa wants a state shaped to drive growth and to put money and effort where they’ll have the most impact.

In his address, he told the country his new Cabinet reflects only some of the outcomes of the government overhaul that’s being worked on.

“A reconfigured state is an ideal, but we also see it as a process… that should finally lead us to the blueprint of the government we all seek. So, we are on a journey and the journey will finally end at a destination that will give us all the best government that we want.”

Merging portfolios could help end turf wars and allow for more policy coherence and coordination, but the big savings and efficiency Ramaphosa is looking for will depend on how far along he can drive the route to a capable state.

