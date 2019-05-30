Ramaphosa made good on (at least 2) Cabinet promises - FW de Klerk Foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation's Dave Steward said Ramaphosa made good on at least two promises: a smaller and more efficient Cabinet and the need for honest and efficient members in the executive.

CAPE TOWN - The FW de Klerk Foundation has joined several other bodies in welcoming the new Cabinet and believes the matter involving Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Public Protector will be resolved soon.

Gordhan took his oath of office on Thursday afternoon along with 27 other ministers after being selected by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night to lead the Department of Public Enterprises for the next five years.

Ramaphosa has faced backlash for the appointment with some describing it as irrational and unconstitutional.

This comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week found the minister had violated the Constitution when he approved the early retirement of then South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

The FW de Klerk Foundation's Dave Steward said Ramaphosa made good on at least two promises: a smaller and more efficient Cabinet and the need for honest and efficient members in the executive.

“We welcome the new Cabinet and we are sure that this matter will be resolved. I believe that Minister Gordhan has taken the matter on review and that no doubt will help to resolve the question of who is right on this particular issue,” he said.

However, the foundation said factoring in the additional Deputy Ministers there hadn’t been cost saving in real terms.

“ As expected, it is also not a 100% Ramaphosa first choice Cabinet, but those erstwhile supporters of his predecessor are few and far between,” it said.

Meanwhile, the District Six Working Committee said it had more faith in the new minister of Rural Development and Land Reform than her predecessors.

Thoko Didiza was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform on Wednesday night.

Didiza has a history with this ministry, as she served as minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs from 1999 to 2006.

One major issue Didiza is inheriting from her predecessors, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Gugile Nkwinti, is the restitution for hundreds of District Six land claimants.

The minister will have to get up to speed with the ongoing litigation between her department and the claimants, but District Six community leader Shahied Ajam was confident in her abilities.

“She comes in with a wealth of experience and that is what is needed right now,” said Ajam.

“At the same time we will be concerned if we do not receive the priority attention that we deserve as the District Six community. We are ready and willing to work together,” he said.