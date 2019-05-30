Proteas falter in familiar fashion in WC opener
Chasing a competitive but very doable target of 312, set by the home team, South Africa fell short in familiar fashion with a mix of soft dismissals and a runout for good measure.
CAPE TOWN - It's a new World Cup, but a similar script for the Proteas after they succumbed to favourites England, losing by 104 runs at the Oval. After restricting England to 311-8 in their allotted 50 overs, South Africa could only muster a meagre 207 all out in response.
Chasing a competitive but very doable target of 312, set by the home team, South Africa fell short in familiar fashion, with a mix of soft dismissals and a runout for good measure.
The South African chase began in ominous fashion when a sharp Jofra Archer bouncer struck Hashim Amla on the helmet and forced the veteran off the field for a concussion test. He was later cleared to bat but by that time (167-7), the writing was on the wall.
For South Africa, the only resistance came from Quinton de Dock (68 off 74 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (50 off 61 balls), while the rest floundered.
When JP Duminy chipped the ball straight to mid-off at an important juncture of the match his soft dismissal was swiftly followed by the runout of Dwaine Pretorius - very familiar tale for those who have followed the Proteas journey through world cups. South Africa was eventually bowled out for 207 runs.
In contrast, England’s batting produced four half-centuries with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 89. The Proteas attack did well to restrict England to 311-8. Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets with Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada snatching two each.
There are still eight matches left for South Africa to make their mark on the tournament, next up is Bangladesh on Sunday.
Popular in Sport
-
Amla retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer
-
Yes, you heard right. Thierry Henry is in SA - and you could meet him
-
Farewell gift? Hazard scores twice as Chelsea win Europa League final
-
Proteas start World Cup with solid bowling performance
-
SA's first female rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron on being called 'Mr Ref'
-
Steyn a big loss for South Africa, says Du Plessis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.