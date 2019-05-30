Proteas bowl in World Cup opener against England
South Africa omitted allrounder Chris Morris, with Dwayne Pretorius selected.
LONDON - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field against England in the opening match of the World Cup at the Oval on Thursday.
England, the world's top-ranked one-day international side and the tournament favourites, included fast bowler Liam Plunkett in a line-up captained by Eoin Morgan, with Tom Curran missing out on his Surrey home ground.
South Africa omitted allrounder Chris Morris, with Dwayne Pretorius selected.
"A 10.30 am start at The Oval - if there's anything in the wicket, it'll be in the first hour. We've got some fantastic fast bowlers and we're hoping it'll be a great occasion today," said Du Plessis.
Morgan said: "We would have looked to do the same, just preferring chasing. The wicket looks really good.
"The balance we've gone with is for South Africa so hopefully it is the right one. Mark Wood has trained fully and is available for selection, but unfortunately he's missed out.
"Jofra (Archer) has come in and impressed. He's very calm when he plays. He's a very exciting prospect given this is the very start of his international career.
"The favourites tag sits with us comfortably. It's been a collective drive for us. I much prefer going in as favourites."
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Umpires: Kumar Dharmansena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Farewell gift? Hazard scores twice as Chelsea win Europa League final
-
South Africa a World Cup 'dark horse' for Kallis
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South Africa
-
The 2019 Proteas World Cup squad
-
Nike learned from their pregnancy mistake, says Williams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.