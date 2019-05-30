Plato: Something for everyone in City of CT budget

The city's budget was tabled on Thursday and R869 million has been earmarked for housing, while R535 million will go to the city's safety and security directorate.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s R50 billion budget for the 2019/20 financial year is aimed at boosting safety and security, urban renewal and upgrading informal settlements.

When it comes to public transport, just under R3 billion will go towards expanding the MyCiTi bus service over the next three financial years.

Mayor Dan Plato said the budget would cover some of the Mother City's most pressing needs.

“There is something for everyone in the budget. For instance, we can look at the new housing projects and the informal settlements upgrade that’s coming.”