De Lille ready to grow SA economy with 'proper infrastructure'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

De Lille ready to grow SA economy with 'proper infrastructure'

Good leader Patricia de Lille was the biggest surprise when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet on Wednesday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - From exposing corruption to leading a department besieged by corruption, newly appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday said she was ready for her new post.

De Lille was the biggest surprise when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet on Wednesday night.

Last year, she was sidelined by the Democratic Alliance and accused of being corrupt.

Now, she will be leading one of the country's biggest departments.

“Our country is in a dire state; there are great opportunities for that department to create the conditions conducive for the economy to grow by making sure that proper infrastructure is in place,” she said.

De Lille served on the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission when she was Cape Town mayor and said she had experience in this area.

She was also confident her department would drive economic growth by delivering proper infrastructure.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA