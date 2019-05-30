De Lille ready to grow SA economy with 'proper infrastructure'

Good leader Patricia de Lille was the biggest surprise when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - From exposing corruption to leading a department besieged by corruption, newly appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday said she was ready for her new post.

Last year, she was sidelined by the Democratic Alliance and accused of being corrupt.

Now, she will be leading one of the country's biggest departments.

“Our country is in a dire state; there are great opportunities for that department to create the conditions conducive for the economy to grow by making sure that proper infrastructure is in place,” she said.

De Lille served on the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission when she was Cape Town mayor and said she had experience in this area.

She was also confident her department would drive economic growth by delivering proper infrastructure.