New minister De Lille ready to tackle Public Works portfolio

Newly appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille talks to 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her inclusion in President Cyril Ramaphosa' Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille talks to 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her inclusion in President Cyril Ramaphosa' Cabinet.

She says when the call came from the president on Wednesday to come to see him, she did not know what was waiting for her.

De Lille believes there are great opportunities for this department, which has been plagued by corruption, to create the conditions conducive for economic growth by ensuring proper infrastructure is in place.

The Good party leader believes that because she served on the presidential infrastructure coordinating committee when she was mayor of Cape Town, she has the experience to run the department.

She says she will be back in Cape Town on Thursday.

Listen to the audio for more.