New minister De Lille ready to tackle Public Works portfolio

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

New minister De Lille ready to tackle Public Works portfolio

Newly appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille talks to 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her inclusion in President Cyril Ramaphosa' Cabinet.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille talks to 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her inclusion in President Cyril Ramaphosa' Cabinet.

She says when the call came from the president on Wednesday to come to see him, she did not know what was waiting for her.

De Lille believes there are great opportunities for this department, which has been plagued by corruption, to create the conditions conducive for economic growth by ensuring proper infrastructure is in place.

The Good party leader believes that because she served on the presidential infrastructure coordinating committee when she was mayor of Cape Town, she has the experience to run the department.

She says she will be back in Cape Town on Thursday.

Listen to the audio for more.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA