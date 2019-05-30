NC Premier Zamani Saul warns MECs to serve the people

The ANC’s Zamani Saul announces his new nine-member team this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape’s new premier is laying down the law to his freshly appointed executive team, warning them they are appointed to serve and not to line their pockets.

He has cut one MEC position as part of his promise to cut back wasteful expenditure.

Saul is taking the reins of a province in dire need of help, with high unemployment and low economic growth.

Voters gave the ANC a bloody nose in the elections, with the party’s majority declining from 64% in 2014 to 57,5%.

Saul is hoping to win back voters' trust by promising to put service first, going so far as to ban the traditional hanging of pictures of the MECs in provincial buildings.

Saul said he was committed to reducing unemployment.

“A key focus point in the province will be focusing at breaking the back of the high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

Improving the province’s health and education sectors will also be a top priority.

“As soon as the new MEC starts, she should go out and ensure that we recruit doctors and nurses to come to the province.”

He said this would include the long-delayed opening of the Kimberley mental health hospital.

Mase Manopele has been appointed to the Health MEC portfolio, while Bentley Vass will head Cooperative Government, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs.

The Education portfolio will be manned by Macollen Jack who moves from Finance, Economic Development and Tourism.