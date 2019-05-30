In response, Ramaphosa said: “We applaud him and are delighted with Panyaza, but let’s allow him to do specialised work in the finance sector where he’ll do very good work.”

JOHANNESBURG- President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions from 70 schoolgirls who spent their Thursday at the Union Buildings as part of the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day programme.

Fourteen-year-old Kololo Ngokoane and fellow pupils raised questions ranging from structural issues at their school, poverty in their communities and, lastly, their disappointment at the removal of former Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi from the department.

“Mr President, why did you remove Panyaza Lesufi from education and not make him minister of education? Because of him we have smart boards now,” said Ngokoane.

In response, Ramaphosa said: “We applaud him and are delighted with Panyaza, but let’s allow him to do specialised work in the finance sector where he’ll do very good work.”

Ngokoane later explained that she asked the question because she felt Lesufi had played a significant role in allowing her to express her love for science, a discipline she felt not enough girls were exposed to.

“I asked that question because I didn’t feel good about the fact that he’s been moved to finance, I wanted him to stick to education because that’s what God made him to be,” she said.

The president also took the opportunity to encourage the young girls to do well in school so they too can contribute positively to the future of the country.

“You are vulnerable human beings in our country, and I want you to succeed, focus on working hard and we (government) are going to work hard to make sure you are not violated,” he said.

The president concluded the short interaction by saying he hoped to make more time for similar interactions and sent well wishes to the matriculants who were part of the group.

“Go out and tell them that ‘I am strong, bold, beautiful, courageous, clever, black and I am going to fly’.”