MEC Albert Fritz to meet with SAPS over murderer mistakenly released at court
Authorities offered a reward in exchange for information that could lead to the rearrest of Phelo Mtala who is currently on the run.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is expected to meet with police next week to discuss the circumstances that led to the release of a convicted triple-murderer from custody.
Authorities offered a reward in exchange for information that could lead to the rearrest of Phelo Mtala who is currently on the run.
“I will be meeting with police commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula in the following week where we will discuss this matter and determine how to prevent such incidents in the future. The department is also continuing to offer advice to the SAPS (South African Police Service),” Fritz said.
Mtala was mistakenly released from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court last week.
He was convicted on three counts of premeditated murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and was due to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.
But Mtala managed to fool the Wynberg Magistrates Court where he was appearing on a different matter by responding to the name of a person who was scheduled for release and walked out after the case was concluded.
Popular in Local
-
DA motion of no confidence against own mayor fails
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet: Who's in, who's out
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
-
Jeff Radebe: 'Thank you SA for allowing me to serve'
-
Ramaphosa’s dream team: 5 new Cabinet members to watch out for
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.