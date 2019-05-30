MEC Albert Fritz to meet with SAPS over murderer mistakenly released at court

Authorities offered a reward in exchange for information that could lead to the rearrest of Phelo Mtala who is currently on the run.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is expected to meet with police next week to discuss the circumstances that led to the release of a convicted triple-murderer from custody.

Authorities offered a reward in exchange for information that could lead to the rearrest of Phelo Mtala who is currently on the run.

“I will be meeting with police commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula in the following week where we will discuss this matter and determine how to prevent such incidents in the future. The department is also continuing to offer advice to the SAPS (South African Police Service),” Fritz said.

Mtala was mistakenly released from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court last week.

He was convicted on three counts of premeditated murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and was due to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

But Mtala managed to fool the Wynberg Magistrates Court where he was appearing on a different matter by responding to the name of a person who was scheduled for release and walked out after the case was concluded.