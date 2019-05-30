View all in Latest
Trevor Manuel wins defamation case against EFF

Trevor Manuel has won his defamation case against the Economic Freedom Fighters on Thursday.

FILE: Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Trevor Manuel has won his defamation case against the Economic Freedom Fighters on Thursday.

The former Finance Minister took legal action against the red berets, accusing them of defamation for suggesting that South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s appointment was based on nepotism.

The Gauteng High Court found the statements made by the EFF to be defamatory and false and that the publication of the statement was unlawful.

The EFF has been given 24 hours to remove the statement from all of their media platforms.

The party has also been ordered to publish an unconditional retraction and an apology for the allegations within 24 hours.

