Man accused of toddler Orderick Lucas's murder to face judgment in June

Volkwyn is accused of killing 22-month-old Orderick Lucas in March.

FILE: A memorial service takes place on 7 April 2019 in Eerste River for 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. The boy disappeared in March. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: A memorial service takes place on 7 April 2019 in Eerste River for 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. The boy disappeared in March. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Judgment in alleged child killer Melvin Volkwyn’s bail application is expected in two weeks' time.

Volkwyn is accused of killing 22-month-old Orderick Lucas in March.

The accused is a friend of the boy’s mother.

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River discovered the toddler’s body in a stormwater drain.

