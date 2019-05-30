Man accused of toddler Orderick Lucas's murder to face judgment in June

Volkwyn is accused of killing 22-month-old Orderick Lucas in March.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment in alleged child killer Melvin Volkwyn’s bail application is expected in two weeks' time.

The accused is a friend of the boy’s mother.

Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River discovered the toddler’s body in a stormwater drain.