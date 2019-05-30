Makhura to his new Cabinet: You are servants of the people not celebs

Ten MECs took their oath of office before Judge Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday.

PARKTOWN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura swore in the province's new leaders and told them to remember that they were servants of the people and not celebrities.

Ten MECs, 50% of whom are female, took their oath of office before Judge Dunstan Mlambo.

New faces also featured in the executive with former University of the Witwatersrand student representative council president Mbali Hlope heading, sports, arts, culture and recreation.

A popular figure in Makhura’s executive was Panyaza Lesufi.

To the disappointment and surprise of many, he was moved from education to finance.

Makhura explained why he made this decision: “Treasury is a very specialised department. We’ve got a lot of good officials in treasury in Gauteng, but you need senior leadership and also the mandate about fighting corruption and clean governance.”

Makhura, who has said this new team represents both change and continuity, told MECs to carry themselves with humility and integrity.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)