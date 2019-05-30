Makhura: I will show no mercy for any cabinet member guilty of corruption
Makhura called for his team to carry itself with utmost humility and impeccable integrity.
PARKTOWN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says if any member of his new executive is found guilty of corruption, he will show no mercy.
Makhura urged his team, members of which were sworn in on Wednesday, to carry themselves with humility and integrity.
WATCH: Here are Gauteng's new MECs
Makhura said a team had been appointed to address corruption specifically in the health sector as part of his anti-corruption drive.
He said the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) main focus in the province was on health, "those things around Life Esidimeni and anything that has got to do with corruption in health".
He said he did not want to be caught by surprise in any department.
“They (SIU) are also moving to other departments. That is some of the work that they are doing but I am [currently] strengthening the units in my office to ensure that we deal with corruption. I don’t want to be caught by surprise in any department. There shall be no mercy. The 'new dawn' means precisely that.”
Makhura said some of the work he would be doing would be related to the strengthening of in-house capacity to conduct investigations into departments where there were red flags.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
